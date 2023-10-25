The contestants representing Presec have broken their silence ahead of the upcoming NSMQ finals

The team said God, who has brought them this far in the competition, will give them victory

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the video were hopeful Presec will win the trophy

The contestants representing Presbyterian Boys' Senior High School in the National Science and Maths Quiz have opened up about the pending final contest involving them, Opoku Ware School and Achimota School

Speaking on the sidelines of their semi-final contest, a member of the Presec team thanked God for helping them emerge victorious against Mfantsipim School and Keta SHTS in the nail-biting contest.

The team expressed confidence that God will crown their hard work by helping the school to win the trophy.

"Expect that the God who has carried us from the beginning is going to bring this work to a successful end.”

Special recognition was given to persons who have played a role in helping the NSMQ team reach the final of the competition.

Presec advanced to the 2023 NSMQ finals for the fifth time in a row and will be hoping to win the trophy for the eighth time.

"5 finals in a row, the God-factor and “shoutouts” - we spoke to the contestants from PRESEC, Legon after their semifinal contest, and this is what they had for us.”

Ghanaians react to the video

Many people who thronged the comment section of the video expressed optimism that Presec will win this year's NSMQ trophy.

@AHlorpey stated:

It's interesting how @presec_legon 's main contestants don't speak on live TV...they allow the third guy to do that for the team...such solid team work

@Ewurabe52205640 stated:

The Partey Guy… what a demeanor!!! go for 8

@JudenYeboah stated:

It is not God who brought u here bia. GHs shd stop this thing. God was a constant factor, it's ur hardwork, dedication, perseverance, teamwork etc that made it possible. Christians in Gh lie too much

Presec flown to Accra ahead of NSMQ finals

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Presec NSMQ team was flown to Accra on an Africa World Airlines flight piloted by old boys of the school.

The two old boys piloting the plane from Kumasi were spotlighted by the Ɔdadeɛ-Presec Alumni on Twitter.

The pilot was Michael Larbi of the 2003 year group, and his co-pilot was Samuel Appiah of the 2007 year group.

