Prempeh College has called out Primetime Limited, organizers of the National Science and Maths (NSMQ) competition, following its decision to dismiss a petition regarding a disputed riddle in the semi-final contest.

The organizers of the NSMQ, in a release on Monday, October 23, said the decision not to award marks to Prempeh College over a riddle was the right call.

The release added that the quiz mistress, in that particular instance, used her discretion since the answer provided did not meet her expectations.

But Prempeh College, in a quick response on its Facebook page, said the response lacked facts.

"This response is nothing short of a subjective opinion. It lacks facts, sources, and zero reference materials. Unless, of course, they want to tell us that the budding of heads of two or a group of people can now be considered reference material.

In our protest, we cited numerous sources and books that corresponded with our claim, including the ninth edition of "Physics for Scientists and Engineers with Modern Physics" by Serway and Jewett".

The school stated that it will come out with a proper response addressing all the issues raised by the organizers of the NSMQ.

"Making a decision based on discretion is not science. Please, if you think Prempeh College is a pushover school, then think again. We'll come out with our official response soon," the statement read in part.

Ghanaians are divided over the issue

Many people also expressed diverse opinions on the issue, with some agreeing with Prempeh College.

Nagborienge Joseph Innocent stated:

You haven't disputed their answer either. It's not number the number of sources you referenced but whether their answer is wrong. If their answer isn't wrong,then that's what you should have provided to merit their score.

David Adu stated:

Just eat a humble pie and move on...U did not do bad at all with ur performance but u were just not destined to be in the finals this year

Senior General commented:

We shouldn’t let this slide at all!

