Alhassan Duani Amin, a dedicated scholar, has celebrated the culmination of years of hard work by attaining two significant degrees within two days.

The academic prodigy successfully earned a Master of Science (MSc) degree in Energy and Sustainable Management from the prestigious Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) on November 22, 2023

Another milestone followed this notable accomplishment as Alhassan Duani Amin was conferred with a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree on November 23, 2023, showcasing exceptional dedication to academic excellence.

A collage of Alhassan Amin Duani graduating from KNUST and CUG on two separate days.

Source: Facebook

The journey towards earning these distinguished degrees reflects Alhassan's unwavering commitment to academic pursuits and intellectual growth.

The MSc in Energy and Sustainable Management underscores his expertise in a field crucial for addressing contemporary global challenges related to energy and sustainability.

The LLB degree further solidifies his academic prowess and sets the stage for potential contributions to the legal field.

The master's degree is the third post-graduate certificate Alhassan has received. With his Bachelor of Law degree, he has been admitted to the Ghana School of Law and hopes to be called to the Bar in the near future.

Source: YEN.com.gh