Ghanaian midfielders Mohammed Kudus and Thomas Partey earned spots in the 2023 CAF Team of the Year for their outstanding performances in West Ham and Arsenal.

Kudus stood out at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and Ajax, securing a lucrative move to the English Premier League.

Partey played a crucial role in Arsenal's return to the UEFA Champions League after a seven-year hiatus.

Ghanaian midfielders Mohammed Kudus and Thomas Partey have achieved recognition at the 2023 CAF Awards in Morocco, securing spots in the prestigious Team of the Year.

Kudus and Partey, both midfielders for West Ham and Arsenal respectively, have been acknowledged among the continent's best players for their stellar performances during the year in review.

Kudus notably played a pivotal role in Ghana's 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign and excelled at Ajax Amsterdam, netting an impressive 18 goals.

His outstanding contributions led to a significant move to the English Premier League, where he joined West Ham during the summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, Thomas Partey played a key role in guiding Arsenal back to the UEFA Champions League for the first time in seven years, marking a successful campaign for the club.

The recognition of both players in the Team of the Year reflects their exceptional skills and contributions to their respective teams.

The Black Stars duo shares the honour with other standout players, including Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana, Moroccan talents Sofyan Amrabat and Achraf Hakimi, and Senegal's Kalidou Koulibaly. The team is further complemented by the inclusion of Thomas Partey's compatriots Chancel Mbemba, Sadio Mane, and Zambo Anguissa.

Completing the distinguished lineup are renowned footballers Mohamed Salah and Victor Osimhen.

Reactions to the post

Several people on social media commented on the inclusion of the two Ghanaian footballers. Read some of their thoughts below.

@capo_stern said:

@ghanafaofficial had two players in the best XI which is joint with Morocco. @GhanaBlackstars is not dead yet.all we need to do is to call competent players.

@DanielS72363675 wrote:

Ghana will win the AFCON the Kuku will be the next deal for the top CAF award.

@jhardini12 said:

MOHAMMED KUDUS IS THE BEST ONE HERE

@Deondiddy9 said:

Major boost ahead of AFCON! Hope we do right things in preparation

@kojodarkoo wrote:

A midfield of Partey and Kudus with another good central midfielder won’t be bullied by any team in the afcon but Ghana we dey

@AndrewsKingsfo4 said:

GFA did not win any CAF 2023 awards it means you guys are not doing better job for Ghana Football Authority. And we need better Award than best XI.

Little Girl Expresses Love For Kudus In Viral Video

Meanwhile, Mohammed Kudus' decisive goal helped West Ham secure a spot in the EFL Cup quarter-finals, leading to an ecstatic reaction from fans, especially a young girl.

In a post-match interview, the girl admired Kudus, praising his speed, agility, and ball-handling skills.

She described him as "smooth as mustard" and considered his performance as elite, highlighting the significance of West Ham's victory against Arsenal.

