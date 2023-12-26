It is just a few days to wrap up 2023 and the year has been nothing short of high and lows especially for the education sector.

One notable institution who made the headlines is Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

For KNUST, the year under review could be described as one of innovation, success and recognition.

Five achievement by KNUST In 2023 Photo credit: Voice of KNUST/X

YEN.com.gh takes a recap of five achievements chalked by KNUST in 2023.

1.KNUST named best university in terms of quality education

KNUST in June this year became the envy of many after it was named by Times Higher Education as the best university in the world for 2023 in terms of quality education as prescribed by Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4.

A statement by Times Higher Education Impact Ranking (quality education) released on June 1, 2023, on its website, said four parameters which is research, stewardship, outreach and teaching were used in arriving at the final decision.

KNUST were the only school from Africa to have made the top ten in that ranking.

2. KNUST wins 2023 National Tertiary Statistics Quiz contest

The university in October this year won the 2023 National Tertiary Statistics Quiz competition winner.

It beat off stiff competition from other universities to win the golden trophy.

Following the victory, KNUST has become the record champions having won the competition twice.

3. KNUST wins Stock Pitch competition

KNUST further added to its success by winning the 2023 Stock Pitch Competition by the Young Innovators Network.

The university defeated University of Cape Coast (UCC), the University of Ghana, Legon (UG) and several other universities to emerge as the victors.

As reward, the university received a cash prize of GH¢12,980.00 for winning the competition

4.KNUST wins 2023 Pan African Debate Championship

The university once again had to something to celebrate as it emerged victorious at the prestigious 2023 Pan African Universities Debate Championship (PAUDC) in Togo.

The debate team of the University beat 30 African universities, including the University of Ghana and the University of Cape Coast.

With this achievement, KNUST remain the only university to have clinched the PAUDC title four times.

5.KNUST students develop AI named Oduraa to honour alumnus

The fifth achiemvement of the university worth acknowledging is that students of the Telecom Engineering Department unveiled an innovative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Assistant.

The AI named ‘Oduraa’ was in honour of the late Alberta Oduraa Quartey, an accomplished alumna.

Alberta was pursuing a PhD in Electoral Engineering at Clemson University before the unfortunate incident on June 22, 2023.

Source: YEN.com.gh