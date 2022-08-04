Ayobola Makinde, a former student of Babcock University has opened up about her unique path to achieving academic excellence

In a LinkedIn post, she revealed that the only time she student in the school was a week before the start of the examination and sometimes, just the night before

She encouraged others not to take the same route as she did and to go the extra mile to ensure they succeed at all cost

A gorgeous young lady has recently taken to social media to narrate how she graduates the best student without doing much.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the LinkedIn timeline of Ayobola Makinde had her sharing that she graduated as the best student in the School of Science and Technology with a CGPA of 4.72 in Agricultural Economics and her study. According to her, she achieved her feat by waiting to study a week or day before exams.

"I went to class, and wrote my notes, and started reading the week just before exams, or even the night before, but God carried me to this place still."

Ayobola Makinde admitted that that was probably not the best way she could have gone about her studies while in school. She also wondered what the end result would have been if she had given it her all.

"But really, this isn’t to advise anyone to go in this path, in fact, I can now only imagine what this story could have been if I had aspired for more."

She took the opportunity to advise students to do their best to aspire for more and give out 100% during their time in school.

Ernest Mawuli: UPSA Overall Best Graduating Student for 2021 with 3.87 FCGPA Narrates his Story

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a brilliant young Ghanaian opened up about the challenges he encountered on his path to becoming the best graduating student in the Department of Accounting, the best graduating student in the Faculty of Accounting and Finance, and the Overall best graduating student of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) during the 13th Congregation.

Ernest Mawuli recounted in a post on his LinkedIn timeline that it took the intervention of his pastor and other supporters to emerge as the best in his academic journey.

The grateful young man shared that he lost his father while in secondary school and life went downhill from there.

