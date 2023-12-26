Osman Zulqarnain achieved 8As in the 2023 WASSCE, but his quest for a university education faced financial obstacles

GNPC CEO Opoku Ahweneeh Danquah has offered the 18-year-old a full scholarship for his medical degree

Netizens have since expressed intense joy after it emerged that the struggling teenager had received funding for his tertiary education

Osman Zulqarnain, a deprived teenager who earned 8As in the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), can now sigh relief.

He received a full scholarship for his university education thanks to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Opoku Ahweneeh Danquah.

Teen with 8As in WASSCE turned mechanic gets full scholarship from GNPC CEO. Photo credit: Ghana National Petroleum Corporation/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

Osman's fantastic story, highlighted by his perseverance in working as a mechanic to support his senior high school education, moved the GNPC CEO to offer to cover the prodigy's education.

During a meeting at his office in Accra, Danquah announced the scholarship package for the 18-year-old, removing the financial barrier between Osman and his desire to study medicine at the university.

In his address to Osman and his guardians, Danquah praised the teenager's incredible journey and stressed how it aligns with the GNPC's aim of assisting Ghana's greatest minds experiencing financial hardships.

Photo of Osman's WASSCE results.

Teen with excellent WASSCE results Osman earns full scholarship. Photo credit: Ghana National Petroleum Corporation/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

See how people reacted to Osman's scholarship announcement

GNPC's generous scholarship has paved the way for Osman's academic pursuits and inspired many online users.

Godfred Danso commented:

Grace upon Osman locates me to get someone to sponsor my master's at the University of Bradford. Amen.

Tebson Haruna Mohammed said:

We are empowering dreams and impacting lives.

Assuambere Kwandoh Sekyim reacted:

A great step in and support from the CEO himself.

GEARY REID commented:

This is very good.

Clifford Armah said:

Many, many thanks. Stay bless.

Source: YEN.com.gh