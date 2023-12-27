After years of studies at PRESEC Legon, Otoo Nii Larkotey completed his studies with perfect results

In an interview, he confirmed that he bagged straight As in the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE)

The video where he attributed his success to God and his family has earned him praises from netizens on social media

Ghanaian native of Jamestown Otoo Nii Larkotey has completed the Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC Legon) with excellent results.

He aced all his subjects in this year's West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE): Social Studies, English Language, Mathematics (Core and Elective), Integrated Science, Economics, Geography, and Government.

In an interview on James Town TV, the teenager credited God and his family for the achievement. He thanked his parents and relatives who supported his senior high school education and success.

"God did it; He deserves thanks. I also thank my parents and all other family members for supporting me," he said.

Folks commend Otoo Nii Larkotey

Peeps who thronged the comments section commended the PRESEC Legon alumnus.

Marquaye Samuel indicated:

Congratulations, bro.

Coded Baron commented:

He feels if there's anything better than an A, he could score that; that's how confident he is, listening to him.

Bernard Blessing Mensah posted:

Good news, congratulations. Very encouraging and well done.

Naa Dedei Ashong-Katai said:

The Ga State is proud of you. God bless your parents.

Robert Tetteh posted:

What are the so-called chiefs and MPS doing for him? This is our very own Morning start, bro. Vhim.

Emmanuel Mensah said:

He's a gift from God Almighty and to family and the nation of Ghana.

Naa Ayeley Akua Attoh

Congratulations to him.

MzNaa Chelsea indicated:

Congratulations to him. Very much proud of him.

Nii Mantse said:

WASSCE champion. Congratulations.

Gloria Esi posted:

Congratulations. We are proud of you.

Bernard Depay commented:

Big congratulations.

NSMQ genius for Yaa Asantewaa girls' SHS Agnes earns 8As

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Agnes Boahen, one of the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) contestants, achieved eight As in this year's WASSCE.

The Yaa Asantewaa Girls' Senior High School (YAGSHS) graduate had to balance her studies with preparing for the NSMQ.

Despite the challenges, Agnes completed senior high school with commendable grades, adding her name to the list of NSMQ contestants excelling academically. She earned 8As.

WASSCE results of NSMQ star Zuweira Baba Mohammed

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that Zuweira Baba Mohammed, a former National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) contestant, excelled in the 2017 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Besides capturing the hearts of Ghanaians with her impressive performance in the intense contest, she bagged commendable grades in the exams.

The Tamale Senior High School alumna earned 6As when the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) released her results.

