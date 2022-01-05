A Ghanaian student, Francis Smith, needs financial assistance to pursue his dream of becoming an engineer

Despite his excellent performance in the 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), Francis Smith could miss a chance to pursue higher education.

The young man obtained 6As, one B2, and a B3 in WASSCE and has successfully gained admittance to study BSC Electrical Engineering at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

However, Smith is facing a financial hurdle despite gaining admission to realise his dream of becoming an engineer.

His elder brother, Richmond Nti, who financed his education to senior high school, and the family, are finding it difficult to raise the admission fee.

Ghanaian journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, has shared a message from Richmond Nti on his Facebook account to appeal for financial assistance from his followers to finance Smith's admission fee.

Source: YEN.com.gh