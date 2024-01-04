Samuel Debrah, who excelled in his West African Senior School Certificate Examination with 6As and 2Bs in 2022, may not continue his education

Despite gaining admission to study Mining Engineering at the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) in 2023, he cannot afford the admission fees

As an orphan with financial hardships, Samuel seeks financial assistance to pursue his academic aspirations

Samuel Debrah attended New Generation Senior High School and wrote his West African Senior School Certificate Examination in 2022.

He scored 6As and 2Bs in his final exams but could not continue his education due to financial constraints.

Samuel said he did not apply to any universities in 2022 because he did not even have the money for the application forms.

A collage of Samuel Debrah and his WASSCE results Photo credit: @NanaYaa

Source: UGC

Even though he applied to the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) in 2023 and has been admitted to study Mining Engineering, Samuel may not be able to attend the school.

This is because the young boy, who has lost both parents, cannot afford to pay for the admission fees. Therefore, he is pleading for financial assistance to continue his education.

Former Student Of Notre Dame About To Lose KNUST Admission

Meanwhile, Fortunate Ayaaba Abugba, an old Notre Dame Seminary Senior High School student who scored 7As and 1B in the WASSCE, may forfeit his KNUST admission because he does not have the money to pay for the fees.

The intelligent boy gained admission to KNUST to read a four-year programme in Chemical Engineering.

The deadline for payment of admission fees is Friday, January 5, 2023.

Two Siblings Who Performed Well In WASSCE Need Financial Help To Further Education

In a related development, Simon Kweitsu Tetteh and Edmund Kofi Tetteh, brilliant brothers who excelled in separate years of WASSCE, face financial constraints hindering their educational pursuits.

Despite Simon's outstanding performance in 2021 (four As, three Bs, one C) and Edmund's remarkable 2023 WASSCE results (eight As), their dreams are at risk due to limited funds.

Their hardworking parents, a mechanic and a seamstress, earnestly seek assistance to ensure their children's education.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh