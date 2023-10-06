A video of a young Ghanaian girl expressing the desire to attend Wesley Girls' Senior High School has gone viral

The little girl said she would be happy to attend Wesley Girls because the students are disciplined and intelligent

Netizens who saw the video praised the young girl for her choice, with many expressing hope that she gets her heart's desire

A young Ghanaian girl has melted hearts online after a video of her wearing the uniform of Wesley Girls' Senior High School went viral.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young girl identified as Naana, who apparently wore the uniform to school in an interview revealed that she hopes to one day realize her dreams of attending Wesley Girls' Senior High School.

Quizzed why she prefers Wesley Girls, the young girl who spoke fluently and with confidence said she had been told that the school is very disciplined and produces intelligent students.

At the time of writing the report, the heartwarming video captioned "Cute Naana Had this to say about Wesley Girls High School" had gathered over 500 likes and 3 comments.

Ghanaians react to the video of the young girl

Social media users who thronged the comments section of the video commended the young girl on her choice of school in the future.

Others also prayed that she achieves her dreams.

Nana_akuacarefree commented:

the uniform is perfect

Pris _ab indicated:

Proud of u girl wey gey hey all the way

Nana Marfo replied:

then u are welcome

Kids wear SHS uniform to school

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that social media users went agog after a daycare school in Ghana released photos of its pupils dressed in uniforms of some prominent Senior High Schools (SHS) in Ghana.

The photos, sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Joy Prime, showed the pupils of the Legends Of Tomorrow Early Learning Center in Takoradi neatly dressed in uniforms of eleven high schools such as Wesley Girls SHS, Adisadel College, and Presbyterian Boys Legon, among others.

The lovely photos of confident-looking young girls and boys have warmed the hearts of many netizens on social media.

