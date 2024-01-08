A dispatch rider is appealing to the benevolence of well-meaning Ghanaians to support him financially in his quest to pursue tertiary education

Michael Adde excelled in the WASSCE and has gained admission to study at the University of Ghana

Money to pay for his fees has now become a major concern, especially as the deadline for the payment inches closer

A Senior High School graduate is in dire need of financial support if his quest to pursue tertiary education will come to fruition.

Michael Adde attended St Andrews SHS and passed the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination where he got A in two subjects, B in five subjects and C4 in English Language.

Due to good grades in the WASSCE, the young man has gained admission to study at the University of Ghana, however financial constraint has now become a major stumbling block in his path.

Michael who makes a living working as a dispatch rider must pay 30 percent of his academic fees of GH¢2219 within the next two weeks as a sign of commitment.

A young man who shared the WASSCE result slip and admission of Michael on X pleaded with well-meaning Ghanaians, groups, and organizations to come to the aid of the intelligent SHS graduate.

"Dear Twitter, Good Evening. I have a dispatch rider who passed his WASSCE and has gained admission to University of Ghana. We need help to pay his fees and also get a few things to help him register in a couple of days.

Persons who want to make enquiries on the situation of Michael can call 0598616116 for more information.

