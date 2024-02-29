An alumnus of Mfantsipim School, who represented his school in the 2023 NSMQ, has advised future contestants of the competition

In a video, he urged them not to neglect extracurricular activities all because of their quest to study hard to compete in the NSMQ

Many people who watched the video commended the two contestants who represented Mfantsipim School in last year's competition

Godwin Egyir, an alumnus of Mfantsipim School who represented his school in the 2023 NSMQ, was filled with regret as he opened up on the things he missed out on during his senior high school days.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of Ike Anderson, the young man who bagged 8As in the WASSCE and is now a student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), was enveloped in emotion after he was asked to advise students who would like to represent their schools in the upcoming NSMQ competition.

Without hesitation, he urged them not to live secluded lives simply because they were studying to compete in the quiz competition.

Using himself as an example, he confessed that he made that mistake and subsequently missed out on fond moments and activities that could ultimately have shaped his experience as an SHS student.

"For me my advice is that enjoy your time in school. The NSMQ is prestigious, when you win, you will get fame and everything, but I missed many opportunities in school, and certain enjoyment things because of NSMQ. Later on, you will realize that all of these things are futilities of life.

He continued: "Sometimes you have to be happy but because of NSMQ, I just stress myself. Once in a while I attended social events in school, but I realized that I missed a lot," he said with a sad look on his face.

At the time of writing the report, the video has raked in over 8000 views and 26 comments.

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video praised the Mfantsipm for their performance in the 2023 NSMQ competition.

@derrickkwakye7158 commented:

It's like Godwin isn't in the mood, maybe he hasn't eaten, you see it's in the night.

@AlbertRonnie-sl3vu reacted:

Three extraordinary boys from the same alma mater, good see y'all rise from form one through to university, CAMY @lockandkeys

@GodswayZoe7 indicated:

Eii are you guys sure you not scared meeting Presec

Presec wins 2023 NSMQ

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Presec clinched their 8th NSMQ trophy by triumphing over Achimota School and OWASS 2023 final.

This remarkable victory marked the second back-to-back win for Presec, who secured an impressive 40 points during the intense competition.

Presec has now won the competition eight times.

