Carlos Calony, a Sogakope Senior High School (SOGASCO) alumnus, has earned a master’s degree in public relations with marketing

He gleaned the significant milestone at the University of Media, Arts and Communication (UniMAC) in Ghana

Calony celebrated his achievement on social media, and netizens flooded the comment section with praises

A Sogakope Senior High School (SOGASCO) alumnus, Carlos Calony, has proudly basked in the joy of his accomplishment after bagging a master’s degree in public relations with marketing.

The former Citi TV journalist recently walked across the stage to mark graduating from the University of Media, Arts and Communication (UniMAC).

Former Sogakope SHS student Carlos Calony credits God as he earns master’s degree from UniMAC. Photo credit: Carlos A. Calony.

Source: Facebook

Posting photos donning his graduation regalia, he credited God for the commendable achievement.

“Jehovah did! We will use the new knowledge to serve Him to His glory! May Jehovah God be praised, Israel’s God, Who alone does wonderful things. MA bagged,” Calony said.

More than 100 people had reacted to his post on Facebook at the time of this publication.

See the photos here.

This comes not long after YEN.com.gh reported that two friends who wrote their West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) together have become medical doctors.

Online users commend Carlos Calony

Netizens who took the comment section of the post by Carlos Calony showered him with accolades owing to the achievement.

Source: YEN.com.gh