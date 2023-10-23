A former Wesley Girls' High School (WGHS) student, Elorm Aku Dadzawa, has been admitted into the Ghana Bar

She was enrolled with more than 1,000 others during the 60th Ghana School of Law acceptance ceremony

After pictures of lawyer Elorm Aku surfaced via an online friend, congratulatory messages have been pouring in

After years of pursuing a career in the legal profession, Wesley Girls' High School (WGHS) alumna Elorm Aku Dadzawa has been accepted to the Ghana Bar.

The former Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and Univerity of Reading student made the list of recent Ghana School of Law inductees.

Old Wesley Girls' High School student called to the Ghana Bar. Photo credit: Sena Dadzawa Tabbicca.

She joined over 1,000 lawyers called to the Bar on Friday, October 20, 2023. Following the milestone, people have commended her.

Sena Dadzawa Tabbicca, a social media user, listed lawyer Elorm Aku's credentials on Facebook, writing:

''Golden Age School, SOS Hermann Gmeiner Int. School, WEY GEY HEY 2007, Natsu, KNUST 2012, University of Reading 2014, UPSA Law School 2020, Ghana Law School 2023. Introducing your new lawyer, SELORM AKU DADZAWA ESQ," the post read.

How netizens reacted to Elorm Aku Dadzawa's milestone

Congratulatory messages have since been pouring in for the new lawyer.

Abrewa Baisie mentioned:

I'm just smiling.

Israela Efua Wilsyn posted:

Back to back to back!

Amanda Owusuwaa McSamuel indicated:

Hype mistress baako p3 you do all. Congrats, Selorm.

Raissa Asamoah said:

Congratulations.

Clement Afreh indicated:

Wow, you have done well.

Felix 'Jnr' Annoh-Quarshie posted:

I'm so happy for you, Selorm.

Mamaa Grace Sam said:

Congratulations.

Harriet Onita Narh commented:

Please add Ellis house to the gey hey ... Hype woman baaako p3!! You do all. Proud sister moments. Once again, congratulations to you both.

Daniel Yirenkyi-Larbi commented:

You've made us proud. Your sacrifices and determination have paid off. Congratulations.

Kingsley George Adjei-Agyeman indicated:

Grandiose congratulations.

