African University College of Communication courses, fees and admission requirements
African University College of Communication (AUCC) is a private tertiary institution dedicated to research, study, and teaching media and communications. Since its establishment 16 years ago, admission to the institution has been seamless, as its main objective is to train Ghanaians in journalism. Here are some African University College of Communication courses and admission requirements.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- African University College of Communication courses
- African University College of Communications fees
- African University College of Communication admission requirements
- AUCC portal
- What is the affiliation of AUCC?
- Which university offers communication studies in Ghana?
- When is the AUCC admission deadline?
Honourable Kojo Yankah, a former member of parliament in the Fourth Republic of Ghana, started the institution. AUCC’s objective was to fast-track the front to the growing need for communication today. When it started, it had 60 students; by November 2007, it had a population of 300. It was certified to offer a four-year Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree program in communications. In 2010, a business school was added to help students think outside the box when looking for jobs.
African University College of Communication courses
AUCC courses and fees are affordable for all students. Below are the courses offered at the African University College of Communications.
KNUST: College of Art and Built Environment best student honoured by GhIS, netizen says “big inspiration”
Undergraduate courses
Below are the undergraduate courses offered at AUCC.
- BSc. Business Administration
- B.A. Communication Studies
The BSc. Administration course in accounting emphasizes innovative, analytical and rigorous training that prepares students for the job market. Most students in this program have a strong quantitative background, notably in finance, accounting, economics, and mathematics. The objective is to:
- Enable students to become literate in accounting, with the skills to analyze financial statements of business entities for business and personal decisions.
- Offer earners the knowledge required to operate and set up simple accounting systems necessary for their business.
- Provide learners with the appropriate knowledge and skills for post-qualification application in real-world events.
AUCC post-graduate courses
The available AUCC masters program includes the following:
- International Masters of Strategic Planning
- International Masters of Business Administration
- Executive Masters of Business Administration
- M.A Journalism
African University College of Communications fees
The African University College of Communications has not disclosed the fees for its different programs. To enrol, you can obtain an AUCC admission voucher from any Cal Bank branch in Ghana.
|Category
|Fee
|Undergraduate programs for Ghanaians
|GHS 100
|Undergraduate programs for International Students
|$50
|Graduate programs
|GHS 200
|Diploma programs
|GHS 100
African University College of Communication admission requirements
The African University College of Communications provides an exciting myriad of undergraduate programs. From visual communications to accounting, they have the best courses suited for all students. As long as a student meets their academic requirements. The entry levels for all categories of applicants are as follows:
SSSCE
|Grade
|Interpretation
|A
|Excellent
|B
|Very Good
|C
|Good
|D
|Credit
|E
|Pass
|Â
|Â
WASSCE
|Grade
|Interpretation
|A1
|Excellent
|B2
|Very Good
|B3
|Good
|C4
|Credit
|C5
|Pass
|C6
|Credit
Other requirements include:
- SSSCE: A minimum aggregate score of 24 is required to get admission. Candidates need to get at least a D (4) in six subjects.
- WASSCE: Applicants with a WASSCE certificate must obtain a minimum of six credit passes in six subjects. Out of these subjects, 3 should be electives and 3 core, respectively.
- International students: International students with qualifications similar to those of WASSCE and SSSCE may be considered for admission. They must also be proficient in English.
- GCE O and A levels: Applicants with A or O levels must have grade 6 or five O levels of subjects, including Arts subjects, science and English.
- Having a diploma from a recognizable university in Ghana with a final grade point average (FGPA) of 3.25 also makes you eligible to study at AUCC.
Ghana sweeps top honours at WAEC Excellence Awards, meeting recognises outstanding WASSCE candidates
AUCC portal
African University College of Communication portal provides a central location to access various university services, including:
- Staff services
- Student services
- National Service Secretariat (NSS) services
- Alumni services
- Prospective staff services
To access the portal, use your username and password. Student SSO usernames should follow this format: yyyy@st.aucc.edu.gh, while staff SSO usernames should adhere to this format: yyyy@aucc.edu.gh.
What is the affiliation of AUCC?
The African University College of Communications currently maintains affiliations with the following institutions:
- University of Ghana, Legon, Ghana
- University of Education, Winneba, Ghana
- Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration, Ghana
- Clark Atlanta University, USA
- Morehouse College, USA
- The University of Maryland Eastern Shore, USA
- Ohio University, USA
- Howard University, USA
- College of the Bahamas, North America
It also has affiliations with other organizations, though not for degree-awarding. These include institutions like UNESCO, the World Bank, the Mo Ibrahim Foundation, Africa2Green International, and Voice of America (VOA).
Which university offers communication studies in Ghana?
There are several universities in Ghana that offer communication studies programs. They include:
- African University College of Communication (AUCC)
- University of Cape Coast (UCC)
- Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA)
- Wisconsin International University College, Ghana (WIUC)
- Methodist University College Ghana (MUCG)
When is the AUCC admission deadline?
Admissions at AUCC are currently open for those intending to join the institution in September. Although the deadline for admissions has not been finalized yet, prospective applicants are encouraged to apply early to ensure a spot at the institution.
These are some of the available African University College of Communication courses. This is an ideal institution for studying and teaching journalism, communication studies, information technology convergence, and business.
Yen.com.gh recently published an article about Christian Service University College courses and cut-off points. The Christian Service University College (CSUC) is a tertiary education institution based in the Ashanti region of Ghana, Kumasi.
It is devoted to excellence in research, learning, and teaching to develop global leaders in various disciplines. To be admitted to this institution, you must meet the minimum requirements for the school and cut-off points as well.
Source: YEN.com.gh