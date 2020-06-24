African University College of Communication (AUCC) is a private tertiary institution dedicated to research, study, and teaching media and communications. Since its establishment 16 years ago, admission to the institution has been seamless, as its main objective is to train Ghanaians in journalism. Here are some African University College of Communication courses and admission requirements.

The African University College of Communications is a private tertiary institution in Adabraka, Accra, Ghana. Photo: @AUCC Africa (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Honourable Kojo Yankah, a former member of parliament in the Fourth Republic of Ghana, started the institution. AUCC’s objective was to fast-track the front to the growing need for communication today. When it started, it had 60 students; by November 2007, it had a population of 300. It was certified to offer a four-year Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree program in communications. In 2010, a business school was added to help students think outside the box when looking for jobs.

African University College of Communication courses

AUCC courses and fees are affordable for all students. Below are the courses offered at the African University College of Communications.

Undergraduate courses

Below are the undergraduate courses offered at AUCC.

BSc. Business Administration

B.A. Communication Studies

The BSc. Administration course in accounting emphasizes innovative, analytical and rigorous training that prepares students for the job market. Most students in this program have a strong quantitative background, notably in finance, accounting, economics, and mathematics. The objective is to:

Enable students to become literate in accounting, with the skills to analyze financial statements of business entities for business and personal decisions.

Offer earners the knowledge required to operate and set up simple accounting systems necessary for their business.

Provide learners with the appropriate knowledge and skills for post-qualification application in real-world events.

AUCC post-graduate courses

The available AUCC masters program includes the following:

International Masters of Strategic Planning

International Masters of Business Administration

Executive Masters of Business Administration

M.A Journalism

African University College of Communications fees

The African University College of Communications has not disclosed the fees for its different programs. To enrol, you can obtain an AUCC admission voucher from any Cal Bank branch in Ghana.

Category Fee Undergraduate programs for Ghanaians GHS 100 Undergraduate programs for International Students $50 Graduate programs GHS 200 Diploma programs GHS 100

African University College of Communication admission requirements

The African University College of Communications provides an exciting myriad of undergraduate programs. From visual communications to accounting, they have the best courses suited for all students. As long as a student meets their academic requirements. The entry levels for all categories of applicants are as follows:

SSSCE

Grade Interpretation A Excellent B Very Good C Good D Credit E Pass Â Â

WASSCE

Grade Interpretation A1 Excellent B2 Very Good B3 Good C4 Credit C5 Pass C6 Credit

Other requirements include:

SSSCE: A minimum aggregate score of 24 is required to get admission. Candidates need to get at least a D (4) in six subjects.

A minimum aggregate score of 24 is required to get admission. Candidates need to get at least a D (4) in six subjects. WASSCE: Applicants with a WASSCE certificate must obtain a minimum of six credit passes in six subjects. Out of these subjects, 3 should be electives and 3 core, respectively.

Applicants with a WASSCE certificate must obtain a minimum of six credit passes in six subjects. Out of these subjects, 3 should be electives and 3 core, respectively. International students: International students with qualifications similar to those of WASSCE and SSSCE may be considered for admission. They must also be proficient in English.

International students with qualifications similar to those of WASSCE and SSSCE may be considered for admission. They must also be proficient in English. GCE O and A levels: Applicants with A or O levels must have grade 6 or five O levels of subjects, including Arts subjects, science and English.

Applicants with A or O levels must have grade 6 or five O levels of subjects, including Arts subjects, science and English. Having a diploma from a recognizable university in Ghana with a final grade point average (FGPA) of 3.25 also makes you eligible to study at AUCC.

AUCC portal

African University College of Communication portal provides a central location to access various university services, including:

Staff services

Student services

National Service Secretariat (NSS) services

Alumni services

Prospective staff services

To access the portal, use your username and password. Student SSO usernames should follow this format: yyyy@st.aucc.edu.gh, while staff SSO usernames should adhere to this format: yyyy@aucc.edu.gh.

AUCC log in portal. Photo: portal.aucc.edu.gh

Source: UGC

What is the affiliation of AUCC?

The African University College of Communications currently maintains affiliations with the following institutions:

University of Ghana, Legon, Ghana

University of Education, Winneba, Ghana

Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration, Ghana

Clark Atlanta University, USA

Morehouse College, USA

The University of Maryland Eastern Shore, USA

Ohio University, USA

Howard University, USA

College of the Bahamas, North America

It also has affiliations with other organizations, though not for degree-awarding. These include institutions like UNESCO, the World Bank, the Mo Ibrahim Foundation, Africa2Green International, and Voice of America (VOA).

Which university offers communication studies in Ghana?

There are several universities in Ghana that offer communication studies programs. They include:

African University College of Communication (AUCC)

University of Cape Coast (UCC)

Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA)

Wisconsin International University College, Ghana (WIUC)

Methodist University College Ghana (MUCG)

When is the AUCC admission deadline?

Admissions at AUCC are currently open for those intending to join the institution in September. Although the deadline for admissions has not been finalized yet, prospective applicants are encouraged to apply early to ensure a spot at the institution.

These are some of the available African University College of Communication courses. This is an ideal institution for studying and teaching journalism, communication studies, information technology convergence, and business.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article about Christian Service University College courses and cut-off points. The Christian Service University College (CSUC) is a tertiary education institution based in the Ashanti region of Ghana, Kumasi.

It is devoted to excellence in research, learning, and teaching to develop global leaders in various disciplines. To be admitted to this institution, you must meet the minimum requirements for the school and cut-off points as well.

Source: YEN.com.gh