An SHS student has taken his creativity to another level by creating a multipurpose desk

In a video, the young boy who is a student at the Dabokpa Technical Institute displayed the many functions of his furniture, which could be used as a storage box as well as a dressing mirror with drawers.

Many Ghanaians who came across his works online called on the government and the general public to support him

A young Ghanaian boy has got tongues wagging on social media with his talent and creativity in carpentry.

The young boy, a student of the Dabokpa Technical Institute, has developed a multifunctional study desk.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young man, identified as Zakaria Abdul Hafiz, explained the use of his invention in detail which he said could be useful for hostels.

Zakaria Abdul Hafiz said the furniture is primarily a cabinet, however, it could also serve as a study desk and as a dressing desk with a mirror.

Designed like a mini fridge, the study desk could also be expanded further by pulling a handle from the right side.

The chair, which is perfectly placed inside the desk, could also be turned into a storage box when its black leather seat is lifted.

The Dabokpa Technical Institute, located in Tamale, the capital of the Northern Region of Ghana, is noted for churning out technically gifted students.

In January 2023, the school received high praise from Ghanaians after they manufactured a tricycle, locally referred to as "Pragya".

Ghanaians call for support for the young man

Ghananain who seemed impressed by the student's carpentry talent and creativity called on the government and the general public to support him.

@Robert Kudjoe Acolatse said:

"These are the people Ghana government supposed to be helping. I per say don't what our university. of science and technology is doing for us. Am totally confused."

@Michael Adu-Carol also said:

"This must be supported by all Ghanaians. I will be happy to get his number so that I can promote his work to my schools."

@Isaac Coffie also said:

"Well done. Technical is the technology for a faster transformation of our African society."

@Nana Akua Sarpong Owusu commented.

"What’re they waiting for this should be in the market now!! Interested!! Very impressed."

@Daniel Addai also commented:

"Hotels and government institutions should patronise such a great artefact. Let us push this young guy ."

