The debate about PhD versus a foreign passport triggered by Kofi Gabs is still raging on

A student at the KNUST says Mr Happiness was considerate to compare the Dutch passport to a PhD from Ghana, adding that he would even choose a Senegalese passport over a qualification from his school

His comments did not go down well with some Ghanaians who chanced on his video on social media as they questioned why he was still in school

A final-year student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has shared his views on the never-ending PhD versus foreign passport debate.

The conversation about a PhD versus a foreign passport was triggered by Kofi Gabs., a Ghanaian-turn-Dutch,

Some KNUST student (left) and Kofi Gabs (right) Photo credit: @KNUST Live/Facebook & @kofigabs/Instagram

Source: UGC

Weeks ago, Kofi Gabs, popularly known as Mr Happiness said his newly acquired Dutch passport was more valuable than a PhD from a Ghanaian university.

Many people have had their say on this matter both on social and traditional media.

Sharing his view on this raging debate, the unidentified student said Kofi Gabs was even magnanimous to compare a Dutch passport with a PhD from Ghana.

He said that even if he is asked to choose between a Senegalese passport and a PhD from the KNUST, he would pick the former.

"Even if I'm in the exam hall taking my last paper as a level 400 student and an opportunity comes for me to travel to Senegal at that instant, I would dith the exam and travel to Senegal. I don't even mind going to start schooling all over again at class 2 there," he said.

He further bemoaned the economic conditions in the country, which has imposed serious hardships on the citizens.

Ghanaians online questioned why he was in school

The young man's reaction to Mr Happiness' opinion caused a stir online with many Ghanaians questioning why he was still in school instead of quitting and relocating to Senegal.

Others also rebuked him for saying that Senegal was better than Ghana. Some of the comments are compiled below:

@King_Fred said:

"So sad to here things like this from people. Ghanaians who are to love and put their country first don’t have the urge to and it’s not their fault. Our leaders are very wicked and have no love ."

@nanaagyei also said:

"So who force dem to school?"

@Lil Password replied:

"Chale some of us wenna parents force us oo."

@MUSAH commented:

"Senegal no better pass Ghana ooo so suggest better countries like uk and Canada."

Below is the video of the young man as shared on TikTok by @spaceoutstudios1.

KNUST student chooses PhD over foreign passport

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that students at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology have waded into the PhD versus Dutch Passport debate.

The student said he would pick the PhD from the university because it would offer him more value in terms of opportunities than any foreign passport would.

His opinion has, however, been trashed by netizens, who claimed that the young man does not know what he is talking about.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh