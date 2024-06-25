The Ghana Education Service has been petitioned to probe the alleged assault and indefinite suspension of a student

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has been petitioned to probe the alleged assault and indefinite suspension of a third-year student at Labone Senior High School.

According to a letter to the service on June 21, 2024, the incident took place on June 18, 2024, when a housemaster, Eric Agyemang, slapped the student.

The student was also prevented from attending classes despite the denial.

The student's family says the expulsion is stressing them because their ward now has to travel from Kasoa to Labone for school.

“The family is deeply concerned about the mistreatment of our ward... and the conduct of the school authorities, particularly Mr Agyemang, who has admitted to slapping the vulnerable final year student- a student who needs all the psychological help he can get as the WASSCE approaches.”

The family also claimed in the letter the headteacher of the school supported the housemaster's conduct.

It further stressed that it wanted a fair hearing for its ward in the matter.

Police fire warning shots to break fight in Labone SHS

Labone made news last year after police had to fire warning shots to disperse a crowd of students who clashed with another group on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

In a viral video of the incident, officers are seen chasing students away amid the firing of shots. Someone hiding behind a window captured the melee in an amateur video.

La-Dadekotopon Municipal Education Director Habiba Kotoma explained that initial reports that residents of the nearby community had stormed the school with dangerous objects were inaccurate.

She explained that the students were fighting amongst themselves after a senior had seized packs of food belonging to a junior.

The junior's friends had come to help him fight, leading to one of the many incidents of student unrest.

Wa Technical School teachers threaten to quit after student attacks housemaster

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported on tensions at Wa Technical Institute in the Upper West region after a student assaulted a housemaster.

Teachers at the second-cycle technical school threatened to leave campus unless the student was dismissed.

But the headmaster of the school, Saaka Adams, intervened and urged the teachers, as well as some parents who stormed the campus of the chaos that ensued on campus, to calm down.

