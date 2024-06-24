Residents of Tokokoe Electoral Area in the Ho Municipality has abandoned the mortal remains of a 55-year-old man who was struck by lightning

Residents believe the rare incident may have some spiritual connotation to it so have avoided touching the corpse to ward off any retribution

The family of the deceased has called on a fetish priest to perform some rituals to allow the body be moved to a morgue

The corpse of a 55-year-old man has been left to decompose in public in the Tokokoe Electoral Area of the Ho Municipality in the Volta Region.

The man, identified as Kofi Galley, was fatally struck by lightning on the evening of Thursday, June 20, 2024, at around 6:30 pm.

The residents didn't touch the body for fear of spiritual retribution.

According to Adom News, Kofi Galley had just left the room he was in with his girlfriend when a sudden thunderbolt hit him, killing him on the spot.

The incident has been shrouded in superstition, causing fear and panic in the community.

Residents have refused to touch the body or move it to a better location for fear of some spiritual retribution.

The Assemblyman for the area, Raymond Kporvu, said that in almost a century, not a single person had been struck by lightning in the town, making the incident even more peculiar.

He said specific rituals must be performed to appease the gods before moving the body.

He expressed concern about the health risk the decomposing body posed to the community.

Deceased’s family begs for more time

Earlier, a team of police personnel and officials from the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) visited the site and assessed the situation for a possible removal of the body.

However, the family members of the deceased requested for some time to consult a shrine and perform the necessary rituals before moving the body.

As of Sunday, June 23, 2024, the body was still outside, exposed to the elements.

A fetish priest was expected to arrive later in the day to perform certain rituals to allow the body to be moved to the morgue.

