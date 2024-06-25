The Ghana National Council of Private Schools wants changes to the current BECE and WASSCE formats

The council's executive director, Enoch Gyetuah, said the WAEC's reliance on pen-and-paper tests was outdated

In a statement to YEN.com.gh, Gyetuah said this approach was not efficient enough and suggested the use of AI

The Ghana National Council of Private Schools has questioned the relevance of the current BECE and WASSCE formats.

Amid WAEC's budgetary concerns, the council's executive director, Enoch Gyetuah, said the council's reliance on pen-and-paper tests was outdated and a waste of resources.

Enoch Gyetuah.

"In today's digital age, it is alarming that WAEC still prints question papers, which become obsolete after the examination."

In a statement to YEN.com.gh, Gyetuah said this approach was not efficient enough and suggested using AI for the two most important external exams at the basic and secondary education level.

He noted further that the standard core curriculum is centred on innovation, critical thinking, and creativity, yet its assessment methods fail to reflect these values.

Gyetuah thus called on WAEC to adopt modern assessment tools that align with 21st-century education goals.

"I urge the Ministry of Education and Parliament to instruct WAEC to embrace innovative assessment methods rather than perpetuating outdated practices. As a nation, we cannot afford to waste resources on obsolete assessment methods."

Private Schools accuse government of discrimination because of BECE fees

The Ghana National Council of Private Schools recently accused the government of discrimination regarding fees for the BECE.

It said that BECE fees needed to be free for private schools.

Currently, students pay GH¢465 and GH¢214 to register for the WASSCE and BECE, respectively.

Private schools have threatened to boycott the BECE and the WASSCE over what they described as exorbitant registration fees.

GES cautions parents in public SHS not to pay WASSCE registration

YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Education Service cautioned parents of wards in public Senior High School students not to pay the WASSCE registration fee.

The Ghana Education Service stressed that the Free Senior High School policy covers this fee.

The service's director-general issued the caution at a press briefing in Accra on Wednesday, April 2, 2024.

