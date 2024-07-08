Five invigilators have been arrested by police at various centres in the Ashanti and Bono regions for cheating during the BECE

The invigilators were found to have answered examination questions for the English Language paper

WAEC's Head of Corporate Affairs said measures have been put in place to prevent any forms of cheating

The invigilators were found to be in possession of answered examination questions for candidates writing the English Language paper.

Director of Public Affairs at WAEC, John Kapi, told 3 FM that police were investigating the matter.

"Some of them screenshots on their phones, with two having the papers themselves. They were quickly picked by the NIB personnel, for investigation to begin,” Kapi said.

WAEC earlier said it had uncovered a new strategy of examination cheating where candidates conceal money and contact numbers.

According to WAEC, the numbers and money are sometimes accompanied by pleading messages.

Candidates began the BECE with English Language and Religious and Moral Education on July 8, 2024.

The 2024 BECE has 569,095 candidates at 2,123 designated centres across the country.

