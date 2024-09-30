Aburi Girls Senior High School's headmistress, Cynthia Anim, has died while on an official assignment in Rome, Italy.

She was in Rome, Italy, attending an educational workshop with the Deputy Minister of Education, other heads of senior high schools and some selected students.

Cynthia Anim was a dedicated educator known for her commitment to improving the quality of senior high school education in Ghana.

The international workshop in Rome was aimed at enhancing educational standards in senior high schools.

Starr News reported that the Board Chair of the school, Rev E.A. Asiedu, announced the death.

He said an emergency Board meeting to discuss the matter is scheduled for Monday, September 30, 2024.

