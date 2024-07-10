A video of a 71-year-old man speaking on his reasons for participating in the ongoing BECE has surfaced on social media

The determined old man said in an interview that he's always been passionate about education, hence his decision to write the exam

Against all odds, a 71-year-old Ghanaian man in Goaso has taken the bold step of participating in the ongoing Basic Education Certificate Exam (BECE).

Kwesi Baiden, warmed many hearts on social media after a video of him sitting in the classroom with his schoolmates to write the exam surfaced.

Despite being quite old, Mr Baiden did not allow his age to deter him from pursuing his dream. He boldly sat in the classroom with students young enough to his grandchildren, studied and is ready to defy the odds.

Mr Baiden stated during an interaction with a journalist in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh that he had always been passionate about education.

“I didn’t have this opportunity in my childhood, and things were tough, so I decided to do this now,” he said.

BECE commences across Ghana

The Basic Education Certificate Exam (BECE) started in Ghana on Monday, July 8, 2024 with 569,095 participating.

The examination will end on Monday, July 15, 2024.

Netizens react to video of 71-year-old man writing BECE

Netizens who saw the post were impressed and took to the comment section to laud the 71-year-old man.

Ghana's educational system improves as drones transport BECE papers to students

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of BECE papers being transported by drones has surfaced on social media, warming many hearts.

The initiative was part of mechanisms adopted to avoid delays in sending exam papers to hard-to-reach areas.

Netizens who saw the post were delighted and took to the comment section to express their views.

