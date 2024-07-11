Police have given an update on the case of a 24-year-old graduate of KNUST found dead in a hotel swimming pool in Takoradi

The verbal causes of death were noted as asphyxia, severe pulmonary oedema and drowning

The Ghana Police Service has responded to public concern about the passing of Lois Abena Koranteng, who was found dead in a hotel swimming pool in Takoradi while on a work trip.

There were suspicions of foul play in the June 8 death of the 24-year-old graduate of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, hence demands for a probe from sympathisers online.

There are suggestions that the deceased went for a midnight swim in the pool and was found dead.

Suspicions of foul play were fuelled by the hotel authorities' reported inability to provide CCTV footage of the pool because the hotel's cameras were not functioning.

Police, in a statement, said it received word of the death on June 8.

It said Lois had been found unconscious in a swimming pool at a hotel at Takoradi in the Western Region and was taken to the hospital for medical attention.

She was, however, pronounced dead on arrival. No marks of assault were found on her, according to police.

An autopsy was conducted on June 8 in the presence of the deceased family at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

The verbal causes of death were noted as asphyxia, severe pulmonary oedema and drowning in a pool.

Apology from IGP

Police noted that the Inspector-General of Police, George Dampare, had also contacted the grieving family and apologised for limited police engagement.

"He assured them that the investigation into the incident is still ongoing and also informed them of the readiness of the Police to visit them at their convenience and update them on the investigation done so far."

