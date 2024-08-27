The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has arrested six teachers and invigilators for engaging in various malpractices

The Head of Public Affairs at WAEC, John Kappi, stated that an overwhelming number of students have also been arrested

John Kappi said the culprits would be punished according to the laws governing the WASSCE

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has arrested six teachers and invigilators for engaging in various examination malpractices in the ongoing West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

John Kappi, the Head of Public Affairs at WAEC, told JoyNews that an overwhelming number of students, in addition to the teachers, have been arrested.

The Head of Public Affairs at WAEC, John Kappi says the teachers were caught writing the answers for students.

The students and teachers from both public and private schools were arrested during the first week of the WASSCE.

Kappi disclosed that the teachers were allegedly caught answering questions for candidates and other examination offences.

Regarding the students, John Kappi stated that most were found with foreign materials on them, and others were caught copying as their teachers answered the questions on the board.

He assured that all those involved in the offences would be punished according to the examination's laws.

Seven students barred from the examination

Meanwhile, seven students at Labone Senior High School were barred from participating in the WASSCE Social Studies paper on Monday, August 26, 2024, due to being late.

Adom Online reported that this was the second time they arrived late for an examination.

This update was discussed during the Deputy Minister of Education, Rev John Ntim Fordjour's visit to the school.

Headmistress of Labone SHS, Rejoice Akua Acorlor, expressed concern over the situation, noting that the students had been thoroughly briefed on the exam’s rules and regulations.

Meanwhile, at the Osu Presbyterian Senior High School, over 15 students were nearly prevented from entering the examination hall after arriving late for a Social Studies paper.

The incident occurred during the West Africa Examination Council's (WAEC) visit to the school, which was part of activities to ensure discipline in the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The headmaster of the Osu Presbyterian Senior High School, Vincent Esuah, told the media that the students were habitual latecomers even to school events and activities.

Delcam students talk about oral English

YEN.com.gh reported two Delcam Senior High School students shared their challenges after writing the Oral English paper in the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

In a video on YouTube of GhanaWeb TV, the first female student who spoke on the sidelines after the exam said the paper was okay.

However, she quickly explained that one challenge she faced related to the narrator's speech.

