The KNUST Council has reminded students of the ban on the organisation and/or participation of morale and procession

This is coming after the university lifted the suspension on the celebration of SRC week in the 2025/2026 academic year

Social media users who saw the post reiterating the ban shared varied thoughts in the comment section

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) said any student who participates in the organisation of morale and/or procession shall be dismissed.

This was contained in a letter released on February 12, 2025, by the KNUST Council.

The letter serves as a reminder of the existing rule, which bans the organisation and participation in morale and/or processions.

The initial ban started on August 26, 2022, after violent clashes between some students of the University Hall (Katanga) and Unity Hall (Continental) during hall week activities on August 18, 2022.

The clash left three vehicles damaged and at least 12 students injured. This also led to the abolishment of all Junior Common Room (JCR) systems of hall management by students.

The clash also led to the suspension of hall week and SRC week celebrations.

However, the KNUST Council has restored SRC week celebrations from the 2025/2026 academic year. It is not readily known if hall week will be celebrated as well.

The university’s council possibly reiterated its ban on morale so students do not mistake the ban lifted on the SRC week celebration to mean they can also go on the procession.

Morale refers to songs sung by a group of people, in this case university students, with lots of energy amid clapping and drumming in unison. A leader starts the song and is joined by the rest of the group.

Netizens condemn KNUST's continuous ban of morale

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @TheVOKLive on X. Read them below.

@kfosu929 said:

“I told you guys to quit @KNUSTGH and come to Legon...you see the h**l you going through 😂.”

@SylvesterAppiah wrote:

“University paaa this? Freedom of association this? We all enjoyed one way or the other from morale from SSS down to the University. This keeps a lot of guys from depression and boredom.”

@KvnPolar said:

“The letter was issued on 26th August 2022 ( Friday). That same very day the boys fraternity conducted serious morale from 5 pm to 1 am, this is just to tension first years 🤣🤣🤣 arhh.”

@Rosemaryhutch2 wrote:

“Ebi sake of the morale wey man come UST oo so if dem no go make we do am again then dem for give me my fees from 1st - 3rd year make I leave the school. Herh tomorrow action Dey afa papa.”

@BaffourKye75239 said:

“I think the authorities who sat down to bring this out are from Katanga all because Conti is dominating 🚩🚩🚩👽.”

@tiddylife asked:

“You issued this statement 2years ago so you’re telling us the morale we’ve been doing two years ago no you’ve not seen it or what?”

Return of KNUST SRC week announced

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Yvonne Osei Adobea announced that the KNUST Council had lifted the ban on the SRC week celebration.

The first female SRC president of KNUST shared this in a statement issued on June 29, 2024.

Many people who commented on the new development thanked Yvonne Adobea for fulfilling her promise.

