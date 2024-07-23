Candidates contesting for the SRC presidency of KNUST are wrapping up their campaigns as the elections draw closer

In an X space conversation, the candidate shared their programmes and policies with the students in a bid to win their votes

They made several promises ranging from an increase in data package, provision of a 24-hour ambulance service and reduction in hostel accommodation prices

Some candidates vying for various portfolios in the forthcoming Student Representative Council (SRC) elections of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have laid out their programmes and policies to convince their schoolmates to vote for them.

The KNUST SRC presidential election, slated for Wednesday, July 23, 2024, will be keenly contested by five candidates.

During a conversation on an X (formerly Twitter) space organised by @VOICE_of_KNUST, the candidates frantically tried to win the hearts and minds of KNUST students to elect them as their SRC representative for the 2024/2025 academic calendar.

Kane Nana Frances (left), Odame Awal (middle), and Kofi Boakye are all vying to be voted as KNUST SRC president Photo credit: @VOICE_of_KNUST/X

One of the individuals vying for the SRC presidency, Kofi Boakye promised to introduce a 24-hour ambulance service to attend to the medical needs of the students if elected in the upcoming elections.

"My administration will initiate a 24-hour SRC Ambulance service which will ensure swift response to medical emergencies & provide immediate medical assistance for students," he promised.

Another contender for the SRC presidential election, Kane Nana Frances said he would ensure the students have enough internet data bundles throughout his tenure as president.

"I will increase the student Telecel data bundle from 5GB to 10GB every 25 days with a rollover feature to carry forward unused data," he stated.

Papa Kyie, also an aspirant, however, said he would increase the data package from 5GB to 12GB if elected as the next KNUST SRC president.

Ban on SRC and Hall Week celebrations

In August 2022, the management of KNUST indefinitely suspended Hall and SRC Week Celebrations on campus following a violent clash between University Hall (Katanga) and Unity Hall (Conti).

Since this suspension, various student leaders and alumni have discussed with the university's management to lift the ban, but nothing concrete has been achieved yet.

The Hall and SRC week forms an important part of the academic calendar, so students are eager to know the candidates' plans for getting the ban lifted.

Responding to these concerns, Odame Awal, also vying for the SRC presidential elections, said the root cause of why the SRC and Hall Week celebrations were cancelled would have to be addressed before anything else could be achieved.

"Even if we are allowed to celebrate SRC Week, it will be banned again because the individuals who caused the ban have not been stopped from behaving that way. It's important to address the root cause of the issue," he said.

Regarding students' accommodation challenges, Elijah Dury, another SRC presidential aspirant, said he would liaise with the university's management to reduce and stabilize hostel prices.

Yvonne Osei Adobea announces return for SRC Week

Yvonne Osei Adobea, the current KNUST SRC president announced in an earlier YEN.com.gh report the return of the SRC ad HALL celebrations.

This comes after it was announced that the University Council had agreed to lift the ban on Hall and SRC Week Celebrations.

Many people who commented on the new development thanked Yvonne Adobea for fulfilling her promise.

