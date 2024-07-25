Actor Lil Win announced that some prominent personalities would be gracing the Speech and Prize Giving Day and Commencement Day of his school, Great Minds International School

Asantehene's son Oheneba Nana Opoku Ware, General Manager for Despite Media Group Fadda Dickson, and four others will be present on Friday, August 2, 2024

Many people applauded the Kumawood star for going the extra mile in inviting reputable role models to his school to speak to the school children

Actor and founder of Great Minds International School, Lil Win, announced that important personalities from various sectors would attend his institution's Speech and Prize Giving Day and Commencement Day.

Lil Win's school to host Otumfuo's Son, HRH Opoku Ware, Fadda Dickson, and four others. Image Credit: @officiallilwin

Source: Instagram

Lil Win's made a big announcement

The Kumawood star shared a poster announcing that the Asantehene's son, His Royal Highness Oheneba Nana Opoku Ware, General Manager for Despite Media Group Fadda Dickson, will be present to speak to the students.

Other personalities include Twum Barimah, CEO of Dawark Fitness Centre; Kwame Frimpong, CEO of Salt Media Oheneba; National Peace Ambassador Celemnce Gyato; and Dr. Adu Gyamfi, CEO of Medimafo Herbal Clinic.

In the caption of the Instagram post, the movie producer of A Country Called Ghana personally invited millions of followers to the 2024 edition of the event.

The event will be held on Friday, August 2, 2024, at the Buoho School Park (Afigya Kwabre South off Offinso-Techiman Highway).

Details of the invitation are below.

Reactions to the poster

Many of Lil Win's fans on Instagram thronged the comment section with praise for going the extra mile in ensuing that students at his school are inspired by A-list industry personalities.

Others also had issues with his grammar as they advised him to take notice of the difference between I am and am.

Below are the comments of Ghanaians on the poster:

sammydaterush said:

"You really doing your best for the kids. God bless you🙌❤️"

moetcookie said:

"Till today people still don't know when to use "am" and "I'm"😢"

theboldtalkk said:

"U are really doing the Most Chale! All the best! Higher heights 🙌🙌🙌"

theempress_1 said:

"It’s I’m not am. As you are trying to educate kids, try to write proper English"

Lil Win visited his school in a neck brace

YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood actor Lil Win visited his school, Great Minds International School, in a neck brace.

This came after he was involved in a car accident, which resulted in the untimely passing of a three-year-old boy, Nana Yaw, with Lil Win subsequently arrested and later granted bail.

His public appearance in a neck brace sparked mixed reactions from the public, who felt it was an antic to garner public sympathy.

Source: YEN.com.gh