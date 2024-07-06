The KNUST Student Representative Council (SRC) has donated some laptops to students to facilitate academic work on campus

The donation was spearheaded by the President of the SRC, Yvonne Osei Adobea, who beamed with smiles in photos shared online

Netizens who saw the post were delighted and took to the comment section to hail the current SRC executives

Some sixty-five students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) will benefit from a generous donation by the Student Representative Council (SRC).

The SRC has provided 65 laptops to students as part of an initiative to support students who lack adequate technological resources for their academic work.

The donation is part of a broader agenda spearheaded by the school's Vice-Chancellor, Rita Akosua Dickson, to enhance the academic experience and ensure that no student is left behind due to a lack of resources.

In photos circulating online, KNUST SRC President Yvonne Adobea Osei beamed with smiles as she handed over the laptops to students.

Netizens react to KNUST SRC's laptop donation

Netizens who saw photos of the donation were impressed with the donation exercise and took to the comment section to express their views. Many hailed the current SRC led by Yvonne Adobea Osei for their good work.

@FredrickAc16358 wrote:

·"Good job."

@lydiaGains wrote:

"Nice."

@DanLuxury2 wrote:

"Yvonne is doing well."

@Chopmonie_1 wrote:

"Wow nice."

