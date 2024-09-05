The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) said professional teachers under the TVET programme are being maltreated

NAGRAT said the arbitrary transfer of teachers from GES to TVET without their explicit consent is intolerable

NAGRAT has called on the Education Ministry to address the challenges TVET teachers face and reopen service conditions negotiations

The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) has alleged that professional teachers under the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme are being maltreated.

According to NAGRAT, the Ghana Education Service’s (GES) conversion of technical schools to TVET institutions has caused numerous challenges for teachers who used to teach there.

NAGRAT says the Education Ministry has till September 30 to solve TVET teachers' challenges

A statement signed by the NAGRAT president, Angel Carbonu, criticised the Education Ministry’s failure to provide a transitional period allowing teachers to choose whether to remain with the GES or move to the TVET.

It also noted that TVET has developed a Scheme of Service for teachers, yet the teachers’ representatives have not been engaged in its development.

NAGRAT further raised concern about the arbitrary transfer of teachers from the GES to TVET without their explicit consent.

They noted that some teachers had also had their names removed from their respective unions, while others had been entirely expunged from the government payroll even though they were on study leave.

urged the Education Ministry to address the challenges of TVET teachers and devise a transition timetable by September 30, 2024.

The association said teachers should also be able to choose which service they want to belong to.

Meanwhile, union representatives have also been urged to begin negotiations on all service conditions for their members in TVET as stipulated by the country’s labour laws.

NAGRAT has warned that if its demands are not met by September 30, 2024, it will embark on a strike in solidarity with TVET teachers.

NAGRAT protests freezing of teachers’ salaries

The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) had promised a showdown if the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) did not defreeze some teachers' salaries.

On Wednesday, February 14, on Joy FM’s News Night, the President of NAGRAT, Angel Carbonu, gave the special prosecutor a two-day ultimatum to defreeze the salaries or face their wrath.

According to Mr Carbonu, the OSP has withheld the salaries of more than 400 teachers as part of an ongoing investigation into ghost names on the government payroll.

The NAGRAT President insisted that the reason for taking such an action is not enough justification for withholding the meagre salaries of teachers.

He warned that the association would resort to radical measures if the OSP did not release the funds by Friday, February 16, 2024.

NAGRAT protests rent deduction from salaries

YEN.com.gh reported that the government wants to start deducting 10% of teachers' salaries as rent for living in state bungalows.

The plan was heavily criticised by the National Association for Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT).

NAGRAT President Angel Carbonu said teachers already earn meagre salaries, so the rental charges will be unfair.

