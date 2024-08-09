A coalition of concerned teacher trainees in the Ashanti Region is demanding a temporary closure of colleges across the country

The demand comes amid the Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) strike

CETAG's strike followed the government's failure to address conditions of service concerns

A coalition of concerned teacher trainees in the Ashanti Region is demanding a temporary closure of the 46 colleges across the country because of the Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) strike.

This call is in response to the strike by their teachers, which has been in place since June 14.

Joy News reported that the group said the strike is adversely impacting student's academic progress and mental health.

The group convener, Manuel Opoku Duah, said there was a financial price students were also bearing.

“We are in limbo, unsure whether to stay on campus or return home. Our academic progress is stalled, jeopardising our future as qualified teachers."

“We demand that the Colleges of Education be closed, and students allowed to return home since it has been more than 21 days without students engaging with their teachers."

The students are also worried about the nonpayment of six-month trainee allowances, which support their cost of living.

Why did CETAG go on strike?

CETAG's strike followed the government's failure to address conditions of service concerns after the association had given the government a May 31 deadline to implement the National Labour Commission's (NLC) arbitral award orders and negotiated service conditions.

The Conference of Principals of Colleges of Education (PRINCOF) has been urging CETAG to call off its strike.

The government also tried to freeze their salaries during the strike. CETAG protested these attempts and threatened legal action.

