Anjali Ratod, the brilliant student who represented the Tamale SHS in the 2019 national Science and Math Quiz, has eulogised the competition for the role it has played in her academic journey

According to the young lady, who recently graduated from the University of Ghana with first-class honours, her participation in the NSMQ helped her to pass her WASSCE elective math without relying on a calculator

Anjali Ratod represent one of several success stories of the NSMQ since it was first introduced about 31 years ago

A former participant of the National Science and Math Quiz (NSMQ), Anjali Ratod has opened up about how the competition contributed to her academic success.

Anjali Ratod, an old student of the Tamale Senior High School (SHS) said her preparations towards the NSMQ played a significant role in her performance at the West Africa Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) over four years ago.

Anjali Ratod, the former NSMQ participant shares how the NSMQ helped her to sit for her WASSCE elective math paper without using a calculator.

The Ghanaian of Indian descent said she was able to sit for her elective math examination with ease, without relying on a calculator to answer the questions.

"As a result of the preparations towards the NSMQ, I was able to write my WASSCE Elective Math paper without a calculator," she reportedly said in a post shared on the Facebook page of the NSMQ.

Anjali Ratod represents NSMQ's success story

Anjali Ratod is one of the several success stories of the NSMQ since its inception in 1993.

The NSMQ has shaped the lives of many of the students who participated in the competitions, creating professionals for every facet of Ghana's STEM sector.

The NSMQ, an annual mathematics and science-based quiz, is produced by Primetime Limited, an advertising and public relations agency.

The competition seeks to promote and whip up interest in science and mathematics among students at the secondary level.

Anjali Ratod graduated with first-class at UG

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Anjali Ratod recently graduated from the University of Ghana with first-class honours in Biomedical Engineering.

The NSMQ in a Facebook post congratulated Anjali Ratod for her academic excellence at the tertiary level.

Many people who came across the NSMQ Facebook post commended the former Tamale SHS student for her stellar academic performance, which culminated in the award of a bachelor's degree.

