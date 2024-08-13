A lady who graduated from the University of Education, Winneba opted to celebrate her mother in a special way

This comes after she took off her graduation gown and put it on the elderly woman in public

Many people reacted to the video commended the lady for acknowledging her mother's impact on her life

A Ghanaian lady's special way of showing appreciation to her mother after she bagged a degree at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), has warmed hearts online.

She took to TikTok and posted a short clip of herself on the day of her graduation, celebrating with loved ones who showed up to support her on a special day.

A moment in the video that left many people in awe was when the young lady acknowledged her mother's role in her academic success and celebrated her for that.

To show her appreciation, she decided to let her mother wear the graduation gown.

The elderly woman, who was overwhelmed by the gesture, beamed with smiles as her graduate daughter put the gown on her, after which she gave her a warm embrace.

The adorable video highlighting the importance of gratitude had raked in over 17,000 likes and 200 comments.

Ghanaians commend the UEW graduate

Social media users who took to the video's comment section praised the pretty graduate for showing appreciation to her mother.

MAAME ESI stated:

"I promise to make my mum proud so help me lord."

EkuaBlair stated:

"May my mom witness this success ahead."

ceciliaboamah46 reacted:

"May my mom witness this success IJN."

SHE'S SEKYIWAA indicated:

"My dad needs to be there that day infact dad u are my last breath."

epyah.lipsy indicated:

"Congrats, I always go to school because of my mum.she always looks happy with my uniform."

Father and daughter graduate on the same day

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man and his daughter grabbed headlines after they both graduated from the University of Ghana on the same day.

This comes as the elderly man bagged a master's degree while his daughter also earned a bachelor's degree.

A video on TikTok captured the adorable moment the elderly man, clad in his graduation gown, embraced his daughter, apparently after the congregation.

