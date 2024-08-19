A video of renowned musician Guru addressing students of the University of Ghana after he was disqualified from the SRC presidential elections has surfaced online

Guru, in his address, asked the students not to lose faith since he was working towards getting himself back in the race

Netizens who saw the video were divided as they took to the comment session to express their views

Ghanaian musician Maradona Adjei Yeboah, popularly known as Guru, has not given up on his dream of becoming the SRC president of the University of Ghana, despite his disqualification by the UG Electoral Commission.

Online videos showed the embattled student politician rigorously campaigning with his running mate despite their current fate.

In one of the videos, Guru and his running mate, Jeffery Adu-Yebaoh, were seen addressing students of the University of Ghana. In the address, the duo calmed the students down, asking them not to lose faith since they were working on having their status reinstated.

"They want to take us out of the race. Anyway, I know everybody has an interest in the election and I appreciate the love and support you guys are giving. God bless you all. We are working together with the legal team to make sure we are reinstated back into the election. So just calm down; we need your support," Guru said in his address.

On his part, Jeffery urged the students to go out in their numbers on the day of the election and cast their vote for Guru.

"As far as you're a student of the University of Ghana and you pay dues, we are here to represent you. So kindly remember Guru and Jay Lit on the 26th of August and vote for us. Don't be worried because we are still in the race," he said.

Netizens share their views after seeing video

Netizens who saw the video were divided and expressed mixed reactions in the comment session, as some supported Guru, while others did not.

Guru disqualified from UG SRC race

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the UG Electoral Commission kicked Ghanaian musician Guru out of the UG SRC presidential race.

In a statement shared on Radio Univers's X platform, the EC justified its move by pointing out that Guru was a non-residential candidate and, therefore, could not contest, per the UG constitution. Guru was not the only candidate qualified in the presidential race.

