The West African Examinations Council needs GH¢48 million from the government to begin processes for the 2024 BECE.

There has been some uncertainty over the conduct of the exam because it has not gotten the bulk of the GH¢95.83 million it needs.

WAEC said a further GH¢6 million had been processed for the council

WAEC has already expressed fears that it may be forced to cancel the upcoming BECE.

Graphic Online reported that WAEC has received just about GH¢2.3 million out of GH¢95.83 million required.

The BECE is scheduled to commence on Monday, July 8 and end on Monday, July 15, 2024.

The Head of Public Relations for WAEC, John Kapi, told Graphic Online that a further GH¢6 million had been processed.

Kapi expressed fears that the examination might not be conducted as scheduled if the funds were not made available in time.

He noted that some suppliers no longer want to help the council with credit because of outstanding debts.

“As a result of our indebtedness, they are unwilling to supply any further materials for the next examination, which is the West African Senior School Certificate Examination for school candidates 2024.”

Among the costs, Kapi said because of the delayed payments from relevant bodies for the examination logistical materials, the council had no option but to airfreight the script envelopes, which would cost about $29,000, instead of by sea freight, which would have cost the council about $6,500.

He explained further that the council urgently needed script envelopes for the examination, adding that what was available was not enough even for the BECE not to talk of the WASSCE, which would follow the BECE within a month by the current schedule.

Minority caucus demands payment plan

YEN.com.gh reported that the Minority caucus in Parliament urged the government to release a payment schedule.

The Ranking Member on Parliament’s Education Committee, Peter Nortsu-Kotoe, had proposed a meeting with the Finance Minister, the Education Minister, and the WAEC to devise a plan for releasing funds.

He said this would enable WAEC to conduct the BECE and access the necessary funds for the rollout.

He noted that the impending West African Secondary School Examination (WASSCE) in August also required funds; hence, there is a need to develop a payment plan to halt any disruption in the examination timetable.

