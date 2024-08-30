The coordinator of the JAK Foundation's Scholars Programme has shared useful tips with national service personnel

Dr Pascal Brenya offered three options to help current personnel navigate through life after their national service ended

His video about what NSS personnel can do attracted reactions from Ghanaians who saw the video on social media

Dr Pascal Brenya, coordinator of the Scholars Programme for the John Agyekum Kufuor (JAK) Foundation, has offered some wisdom to the current batch of National Service Personnel.

The current batch of personnel serving their nation in different capacities across the country will complete their service at the end of September 2024.

Dr Pascal Brenya, coordinator of the Scholars Programme for the John Agyekum Kufuor Foundation, offers useful tips to national service personnel. Photo credit:@talk2drpascal/TikTok.

Life usually begins for most of these people after their national service, and Dr Pascal Brenya weighed in with his advice in this light.

The human resource expert gave three useful tips to help personnel who may be joining the growing number of unemployed graduates navigate through life after school.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Dr Brenya said they have three options, which he listed as further studies, seeking employment, or entrepreneurship.

"The last option is what I would recommend but it is not very easy to set up, manage and operate a business. More businesses are not very easy to come by especially when the issue of capital comes in, but everything is possible. But focus on the three and see which of the areas... If I'm like you, I would start working on all three and if one of them bounces back to me then I work so honestly and faithfully with tenacity, at least the doors will open," he stated.

Reactions to Dr Brenya's advice

Dr Brenya's video attracted reactions from Ghanaians on social media. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the views in the comment section of the video.

NSS personnel to exported

YEN.com.gh also reported that the government had announced plans to deploy national service persons to countries like the US, Canada, and the UK.

The director of corporate affairs of the National Service Scheme said the new initiative had a 10-year policy which would guide the new deployment.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

