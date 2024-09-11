Successful Ghanaian Lady Fumes Over Pressure From Mother For Her To Marry, Video Evokes Sadness
- A young lady has left many feeling sad after she opened up on personal issues troubling her
- In a video on TikTok, she lamented over the incessant pressure from her family to get married
- Many people who took to the comments section of the video have sympathised with her
A young Ghanaian lady is unhappy after a video of her talking about her love life surfaced.
The lady said the constant pressure from the family to settle down had become unbearable.
In a video that has gone viral, @akosuadiqson said she often gave the excuse that her bosom friend was not married whenever her mother raised that topic.
She has now run out of excuses after her friend tied the knot over the weekend.
"The pressure on me is too much. I'm often being told to marry or give birth; I am even tired. I am scared to go home now, they are going to complain," she stated in the video.
She expressed astonishment over her situation, saying that her transition from childhood to adulthood was rapid.
When writing the report, the video had raked in over 80,000 likes and 1,000 comments.
Watch the video below:
Ghaanaians comfort the young lady
Netizens who took to the video's comment section sympathised with her ordeal of being unmarried.
Obaapa Matilda commented:
"Same here sweetie….The pressure my mom is giving me reeh hmmmmm. Even boyfriend self I don’t have."
Rose Windy Sabina stated:
"I have stop picking my grandmas call ever since my cousin got married she was my last bragging right."
Obaapa Akua Sylvia reacted:
"Hmmmm may God help us Nia the pressure is getting worse."
Osaah wrote:
"Your time will come soon don’t worry dear."
Obofour advises youth on marriage
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian preacher Rev Obofour advised the youth against hastily entering into marriage.
In a video that has gone viral on TikTok, Rev Obofour urged the youth not to succumb to religious or societal pressures.
He noted that young people were compelled to marry due to expectations from society, family, and even religious leaders.
