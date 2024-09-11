Social media users are angry after a note from an HR officer at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to an NSS personnel surfaces online

The HR officer said the NSS personnel cannot be accepted at the Ministry because she has no connection

Angry netizens have described the remark as proof of nepotism and expressed disappointment in the HR officer

A note from a human resource officer at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to a national service personnel has caused netizens to fume.

After being posted there, the unidentified National Service Personnel submitted her letter of posting to the Foreign Affairs Ministry's HR.

HR personnel at the Foreign Affairs Ministry rejects NSS personnel's posting because no one knows her at the ministry.

However, the HR officer rejected her letter of posting.

In a small note at the bottom of the rejected letter of posting, the HR officer stated that the personnel could not be accepted at the ministry because all recognised staff did not know her.

The officer advised that she apply for reposting at a different institution.

Netizens react

The letter was posted on X by Scanty SZN @EiiScanty, who decried nepotism in the public service.

He said, “Aside [from] corruption and galamsey, nepotism is our biggest problem. Because how??? Service to the nation and take 715 cedis, you’ve to get connection or protocol.”

Others said;

Fixon Dennis @fixondennis

Some HRs are the reason people are jobless. Favoritism and nepotism at its best.

Maame Ama Adoma @MaameAmaAdoma

This is insane 😮

~ Kay Parker @su_pre_mo

So what at all dey work for this country?

Rachel @rache16348

This is one of the reasons why we're not going to move forward in this country. Hw3 nkwasiasem

CHURCHILL⛪️ @Anopakoko1

National service oo. Serving the nation too for be protocol 🤣🤣🤣

BRA MALVIN @Mobeatz_7

Ah so they want people they know before they accept her to have her service . Eiiii so what at all is going on this country.

Tim @timdexterr

These big organisations give NSS slots to their senior staff, so they focus on their senior staff to bring their NSS personnel. After these staff brought in their people and there are vacant positions, then go out to select the additional people to fill the vacant role.

NDC blasts NPP for misusing diplomats

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has condemned the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential campaign team for using the Foreign Affairs Ministry to invite diplomats to a meeting.

The criticism follows the Bawumia campaign team's request to meet with resident diplomats in Ghana through the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who had raised the alarm about the incident, said the action disregarded diplomatic protocols and misused the Foreign Ministry for partisan purposes.

He said the action undermined the Foreign Ministry’s credibility and cast it in a bad light regarding diplomatic relations.

MoFA announces no eTA to Kenya

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's Foreign Affairs Ministry has announced that Ghanaians travelling to Kenya do not have to pay for the eTA.

It stated that this is because of the visa-free agreement with the Republic of Kenya, which bars the payment of travel fees.

The ministry issued a press statement containing this information on Wednesday, June 19, 2024.

