It was an emotional sight to behold as some final-year students of Akim Achiase Senior High School wrote their last part in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

A video which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of achisec_src showed the touching moment where the students appeared after writing the final bid farewell to each other.

Akim Achiase SHS Students get emotional as they write their final WASSCE paper. Photo credit: @achisec_src/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The thought of not seeing each other for a long time weighed heavily on some students, who then began to shed tears.

The fresh SHS graduates also gave their peers a warm embrace, a move that signified the tight bond they shared on campus.

They then signed autographs on each other's dresses in a show of friendship.

At the time of writing the report, the heartwarming video had raked in over 20000 likes and at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians congratulate the students

Social media users who commented on the video congratulated the students on successfully completing the WASSCE exams.

Lisaco commented:

"May good results locate you in JESUS name."

KH0FI ALIEN reacted:

"The most difficult time in a teens life."

theebonygal21 added:

"Awwwn miss skul"

SHS TREND CHALLENGE added:

"awwwwn very sad."

nellyadjei06 added:

"Congratulations very emotional."

Woman weeps as son completes SHS

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian mother wept as her son finished writing his last paper for the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The woman who could barely control herself thanked God as she walked with her son, who attended Pentecost Senior High School.

She said her joy was mainly due to the struggles she had to overcome in her quest to ensure that her son completed SHS.

Source: YEN.com.gh