Guru, in an interview, detailed the reasons behind his disqualification and reinstatement in the University Of Ghana SRC elections

The rapper explained that he was disqualified from the SRC elections because he was a non-resident, even though the article supporting it was removed from the constitution in 2014

Guru said that the school's appeal board unanimously voted in favour of his reinstatement in the elections

Ghanaian rapper Maradona Adjei Yeboah, popularly known as Guru, has detailed why he was disqualified and reinstated in the University of Ghana SRC elections.

Guru speaks about the UG SRC elections

In a recent interview with media personality Captain Smart, Guru stated that he met all the criteria to run for office at the university.

The musician said he was disqualified from contesting the SRC Presidential race because he was a non-resident of the school. However, the article supporting his disqualification had been removed from the University of Ghana's school constitution in 2014.

He said:

"We were campaigning and knew that the SRC has taken many things out of their constitution. I am a non-resident and a regular student. My GPA and everything was intact. The time had come for me to contest the position because I felt I could help the school, only to be disqualified because I was a non-resident. That article had been taken out of the constitution in 2014."

Guru stated that he followed the school's laws and took the necessary steps to appeal his disqualification. He said he secured an injunction and placed it on the judicial board.

The NKZ music label boss noted that he enjoyed more student support after disqualification, a sign that they trusted him as the best candidate for the position.

The rapper added that he filed a petition with the University of Ghana's judicial board but did not get a positive outcome.

Guru said that he took the matter to the Appeals board, who voted in his favour and ordered his reinstatement in the elections, which will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2024.

Watch the video below:

Guru says he is an NPP member

