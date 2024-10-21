The 2024 provisional results for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) have been released

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) said several candidates are being investigated for examination malpractice

The Council said the subject results of 377 school candidates and 3 private candidates were cancelled

The 2024 provisional results of candidates who wrote the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) have been released.

According to a press release from the West African Examination Council (WAEC), multiple malpractice incidents were detected during the examination, leading to some cancellations.

WAEC says some students are still being investigated for examination malpractices.

Following investigations, these candidates were discovered to have either brought foreign materials into the exam hall or colluded with others during the examination.

Also, the entire BECE results of 41 school candidates and 1 private candidate were cancelled.

Moreover, the BECE results of 33 school candidates and 3 private candidates have been withheld as investigations into possible examination irregularities are being conducted.

The subject results of 149 schools have also been withheld, also as a result of reported examination malpractices.

The Council said these results may either be cancelled or released depending on the findings of the ongoing investigations.

Meanwhile, WAEC said it would dispatch school candidates’ results to their respective schools through the Metropolitan/Municipal/District Directors of Education.

This year, a total of 569,236 candidates registered for the school examination.

The candidates comprised 282,703 males and 286,533 females from 19,505 schools.

The number also includes 59 candidates with visual impairments, 263 students with hearing impairments and 161 candidates with other special needs.

3,845 candidates were reported absent from the exams.

WAEC uncovers new cheating strategy

YEN.com.gh reported that WAEC had uncovered a new strategy of examination cheating in which candidates conceal money and contact numbers in answer booklets.

The council believes these are attempts to influence exam results.

According to WAEC, the numbers and money are sometimes accompanied by messages like “help me,” “call me,” or “just call my mum” in answer booklets.

WAEC's Head of Corporate Affairs, John Kapi, said measures have been taken to prevent any forms of cheating.

