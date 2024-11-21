KNUST Basic School won the 2024 Junior Science and Maths Quiz, scoring 31 points to beat SOS Hermann Gmeiner and Best Brain International

This victory marks their second consecutive win following their 2023 triumph, drawing parallels to PRESEC, Legon’s back-to-back NSMQ victories

The school’s achievement was widely celebrated on social media, as Ghanaian netizens congratulated the contestants for achieving their quiz feat

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Basic School won the 2024 Junior Science and Maths Quiz after competing against SOS Hermann Gmeiner and Best Brain International School in the finals.

The Junior Science and Maths Quiz (JSMQ) is a programme aimed at promoting and empowering the study of science and mathematics at the JHS level in Ghana.

KNUST Basic School beat two other top schools to win the 2024 Junior Science And Maths Quiz. Photo credit: @JSMQ_GH

Source: Twitter

In a post on X by @JSMQ_H, KNUST Basic School won the contest with 31 points, followed by SOS Hermann Gmeiner and Best Brain International with 23 and 21 points, respectively.

Another post on X by @VOICE_of_KNUST celebrating the victory indicated that KNUST Basic has pulled back-to-back wins just like PRESEC, Legon in the NSMQ.

KNUST Basic School won in 2023 and 2024, while PRESEC, Legon won the NSMQ in 2022 and 2023.

“KNUST Basic School wins the 2024 edition of the Junior Science and Mathematics Quiz (@JSMQ_GH) making it a commendable back-to-back win 🏆. Congratulations to the team for putting KNUST first, KNUST is proud of you. ⭐⭐⭐.”

Netizens congratulate KNUST Basic School

YEN.com.gh has collated some reactions to the post shared by @VOICE_of_KNUST on X.

@EtoFafa38969 said:

"Congratulations 🎊 A proud alumni 😌🥰❤."

@BKpormasi wrote:

"I said these kids would whip @VoiceOfUCC at any competition."

@Obese_67 said:

"Why is KNUST bagging everything, This explains everything 😄."

Mfantsipim wins third NSMQ trophy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mfantsipim School won the 2024 National Science and Maths Quiz.

The grand finale occurred on October 30, 2024, at the University of Cape Coast (UCC), where Mfantsipim contested against Keta SHTS and St Augustine's College.

Mfantsipim's win prompted several reactions on social media. While some were happy with their victory, others were not.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh