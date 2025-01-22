A video of how a UCC student reacted after being asked to choose between a $1 million and a first-class degree has gone viral

The young man explained that he would opt for the first-class degree and proceeded to state his reasons

Ghanaians who reacted to the video shared mixed reactions on the preferences of the UCC fresher

A first-year student of the University of Cape Coast has triggered reactions after he showed readiness to study and make good grades during his time on campus.

A video making waves on TikTok showed the adorable moment the young man was asked what his preference would be when faced with the option of choosing between a first-class degree and a $1 million equivalent of GH¢14.6 million.

A first-year student of UCC explains why he would choose a first-class degree over $1 million.

Without hesitation, the UCC freshman answered that he would choose a first-class degree over $1 million.

When asked by the interviewer what informed his choice, the young student said his decision was premised on his belief that getting a good degree would help him secure a job.

He also added that obtaining a first-class degree would spur him to earn more than the quoted amount, hence his decision.

"I will choose first class because that will be the avenue I will use to gain the $1 million you are talking about," he said confidently.

Asked if he was confident about getting employed right after school, the young man responded in the affirmative.

At the time of writing the report, the video, which had raked in over 1000 likes and 100 comments, was captioned:

"First class Upper Fresher in UCC Trows challenge to all students."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to UCC student's preference

Netizens who saw the video of the UCC student choosing between a first-class degree and money have expressed mixed reactions.

ÐAF_Yaoga commented:

"Since I'm hearing first class upper, is it upper west or upper east?"

Collins Mensah indicated:

"Even i will pick 10 cedis over first class."

Mhicky Mhickyl reacted:

"This guy no be serious."

Andy wrote:

"Even fresh students want to be first class, when you are done with your first semester exams will tell’s."

Yaw dwarkwaa remarked:

"I am sure, he chose first class because he knew he was being recorded. He wants to send a signal back home that he is a serious student."

Rich Pablo added:

"Herrr first class Eiis over a million dollars."

Aj-rab wrote:

"It's normal to say this as a fresher, on UCC Campus."

paradiz718 added:

"He doesn't know a million dollar !!! Ask him how many lectures have million dollar in his school."

yyxnoop_datrapper indicated:

"Kwasia how many lectures get quarter of the 1m dollars."

CRISPRCAS9 replied:

"What's making my fellows think this way? first class is nothing in the real world but ur skills."

Lady honours late dad with first-class

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Ghanaian lady made many people feel emotional after dedicating her first-class degree to the memory of her late father.

A video on TikTok showed the lady in a delighted mood, flaunting her certificate.

She noted that her quest for academic success had its ups and downs, but she persevered due to her promise to her late dad.

