Melchizedek Adio Baafawiise, who became an internet sensation after achieving the enviable feat of being one of the youngest students in the history of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has spoken on his achievement.

In a video posted by YEN.com.gh on Facebook, the alumnus of St. Cyprian’s Minor Seminary SHS remarked that he was not bothered to be the youngest student on campus.

"The interaction has been good because when I went to SHS, I was kind of feeling intimated because of my age, but as time went I became used to it, so being here where others are older than me does not make much difference to me."

Melchizedek then opened up about his academic journey, confessing that he began school at the age of two and skipped a couple of stages at the basic school level.

The teenager added that he wrote an entrance exam instead of the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) to gain admission to St. Cyprian’s Minor Seminary SHS.

"I started school at two years old, and so by seven years old, I was in primary four. I didn't go to primary five; I went straight to primary six. In Starplex Academy, I also jumped JHS 2 and JHS 3. So I did JHS 1 in Starplex, and then I took an entrance exam and went to St. Cyprian’s.

Reactions to Melchizedek's academic journey

Netizens who commented on the video shared diverse opinions on the 13-year-old's academic journey.

Prince Eti Azumah asked:

"Currently GES and MoE are operating a policy that does not permit a student to jump class regardless of his/her IQ level.This guy had parents who understood the system, used their influence to benefit the champ."

WiseBorn Kioshie indicated:

"Where was he rushing to? This jumping won't help him anywhere. Elon musk wasn't 13 year when he attended the university. We have seen many instances where kids of his age attend the university but we don't hear about them after completion."

Éric Erickay wrote:

"This system will not favor him. They should move him to overseas. We have theory people plenty in this country. He should go to China and study there."

Achavor Mark indicated:

"I love this. However, young man, you are brilliant and need to be experienced in life, too. I think you should take time to learn naturally, time investment is very important for your psychological and emotional intelligence."

Benjiacane Acane indicted:

"That's great and this isn't news to me because that sch St Cyprain Minor Seminary in the Savannah Region can't go through a student and that student won't be intelligent. They have three principles in training a student, they train the mind, the body and the soul."

