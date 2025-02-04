Twenty students at Salaga Senior High School have been arrested by the Police in Salaga after a large fight.

A locally manufactured pistol and one round of ammunition were also retrieved after the fight

Salaga Senior High School management said it was disappointed in the actions of the offending students

Twenty students at Salaga Senior High School in the East Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region have been arrested by the Police in Salaga after a large fight.

One person was stabbed multiple times in the fight.

3News reported that a locally manufactured pistol and one round of ammunition were also retrieved.

School authorities have since condemned the incident.

“We have handed them over to the Police and hope they screen them and those found culpable be made to face the full rigor of the law. We are disappointed in the actions of the students."

Police investigate assault at Accra Academy

In a recent school incident, the management of Accra Academy handed over the student involved in a bullying incident that went viral to the police.

In a statement addressing concerns over the incident that involved a student flogging a fellow student with a cutlass, the school assured that swift action had been taken.

Asaase News reported that the offending student has been handed over to the police for further interrogation.

According to the school, the incident occurred on January 17 but was not reported to authorities until the video went viral online.

The school also noted that the four students in the video are all-day students.

As part of immediate disciplinary measures, the school has directed all the perpetrators seen in the video to stay away from campus during investigations.

Police fire to break fight in SHS

YEN.com.gh reported that police fired warning shots to disperse a crowd of Labone SHS students who clashed with another group on July 26, 2023.

Students scampered for safety amid gunfire. Someone hiding behind a window captured the incident on camera.

It was initially thought that nearby community residents had stormed the school.

