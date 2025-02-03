The Upper East National Democratic Congress has downplayed concerns that the regional minister, Donatus Akamugri Atanga, was engaged in a display of opulence when he threw cash in the air when being welcomed by supporters.

In comments to YEN.com.gh, the Deputy NDC communications director in the region, Benjamin Atuasi, said most of the outrage was limited to social media.

"Largely it is online and the mainstream also fed on the mainstream media."

An earlier statement from the party explained that the spraying of cash, which took place during a durbar, was part of a custom of offering money to traditional performers as a token of appreciation.

It also said the money given to the money was not the minister's personal funds.

"The money given to the performers was not Hon. Akamugri's personal funds; it was handed to him by the NDC Regional Vice Chairman, Issaka Haruna. The amount consisted of GH¢5 notes, totalling GH¢100."

"Due to the harmattan winds, the notes were briefly scattered, creating an unintended visual impression that has been misrepresented as deliberate 'cash spraying'," it added.

Atanga was vetted just last week where he assured, among other things, that he would lead the construction of the Pwalugu Dam and collaborate with a committee set up by the president to address the Bawku conflict, in search of lasting peace for the area.

He has yet to be approved by the legislature.

