Accra Academy Hands Over Student Involved In Bullying Incident To Ghana Police Service
- Accra Academy has handed over the student involved in a viral bullying incident to the police
- A final-year student went viral after he was videoed flogging a fellow student with a cutlass
- The school has directed all the perpetrators seen in the video to stay at home during investigations
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Accra Academy has handed over the student involved in a bullying incident to the police, following a viral video that sparked public outrage.
In a statement addressing concerns over the incident that involved a student flogging a fellow student with a cutlass, the school assured that swift action had been taken.
Asaase News reported that the offending student has been handed over to the police for further interrogation.
According to the school, the incident occurred on January 17 but was not reported to authorities until the video went viral online.
The school also noted that the four students in the video are all-day students.
As part of immediate disciplinary measures, the school has directed all the perpetrators seen in the video to stay away from campus during investigations.
“The students involved in the act are all day students and have been asked to stay away from the school pending further investigation,” the statement added.
Preliminary investigations revealed that the cutlass used in the incident was brought from home and was not school-owned.
The school also said its disciplinary committee was further investigating the incident.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Current Affairs Editor) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.