Accra Academy has handed over the student involved in a bullying incident to the police, following a viral video that sparked public outrage.

In a statement addressing concerns over the incident that involved a student flogging a fellow student with a cutlass, the school assured that swift action had been taken.

Accra Academy takes action against students involved in bullying incident. Source: Accra Academy

Asaase News reported that the offending student has been handed over to the police for further interrogation.

According to the school, the incident occurred on January 17 but was not reported to authorities until the video went viral online.

The school also noted that the four students in the video are all-day students.

As part of immediate disciplinary measures, the school has directed all the perpetrators seen in the video to stay away from campus during investigations.

“The students involved in the act are all day students and have been asked to stay away from the school pending further investigation,” the statement added.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the cutlass used in the incident was brought from home and was not school-owned.

The school also said its disciplinary committee was further investigating the incident.

