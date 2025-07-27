Nalerigu SHS: Two Students Killed on Campus in Attack by Unidentified Assailants
Two students of the Nalerigu Senior High School have been reported dead after an attack by unidentified assailants on Saturday, July 26, 2025, in the North East Region of Ghana.
According to reports, the armed assailants broke into the school during the evening and committed the heinous crime before leaving the premises.
The headmaster of the Nalerigu Senior High School, Mohammed Tibila, confirmed the unfortunate news during interviews with multiple media outlets on Sunday, July 27, 2025.
The full details surrounding the unfortunate shooting incident remain unclear. However, some have alleged that there is a direct link to the ongoing conflict in Bawku in the Upper East Region.
The Ghana Police Service is currently conducting investigations into the matter and has yet to issue a public statement.
