SHS Student Shot Dead at Bimbilla After Sneaking Out To Observe a Fire Festival

A female Senior High School (SHS) student tragically lost her life during a fire festival at Bimbilla in the Nanumba North Municipality of the Northern Region.

The young girl, identified as Fatima, succumbed after being hit by a stray bullet during a procession from the regent's house to Wampu Dam, where the fire festival was taking place.

A female SHS student succumbs to a stray bullet during a fire festival in Bimbilla in the Nanumba North Municipality of the Northern Region.

Source: Getty Images

Fatima, who was in SHS Two, was rushed to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

"I was at the palace when we heard the incident, so we rushed to the hospital, and the body was brought there. I even helped remove the body," an eyewitness said.

A young lady, reportedly Fatima's friend, told the media they had sneaked out of their house to the festival grounds despite warnings from their parents.

According to media reports, it was not immediately clear who fired the gun. However, the police have commenced investigations into the incident.

The Regent of Bimbilla, Nyelimbolgu Naa Yakubu Andani II, has warned against any actions that could disrupt the joyous celebration. He emphasised the event's significance to the community and urged the youth to act responsibly.

What is the fire festival?

The Bugum (Fire) Festival, celebrated in Ghana's Northern Region, commemorates the search for a lost prince and is a significant cultural and religious event.

It marks the beginning of the traditional lunar year and is a time for communities to come together, reaffirm their unity, and honour their ancestors.

The festival is celebrated with torchlight processions, drumming, and dancing, symbolising the victory of light over darkness.

Ya-Na bans the fire festival celebration

Meanwhile, the Overlord of Dagbon, Ya-Na Abukari II, has banned this year’s Fire Festival celebration in the Tamale Metropolis due to security concerns.

In a statement, the Secretary to the Gbewa Palace, Abdul Rahaman Mohammed, noted that the decision was made in collaboration with security agencies and relevant authorities due to rising tensions among some factions in the area.

The directive, he said, aimed to ensure the safety and maintain peace among residents.

The statement recognised the Fire Festival’s profound cultural importance to the people of Dagbon but stressed that the current priority was to maintain peace and avoid actions that might fuel unrest.

It called on traditional leaders to quickly relay the directive to their communities and back all efforts to ensure calm and stability.

Additionally, it appealed to residents to stay alert, cooperate fully, and remain dedicated to preserving the peace necessary for the area’s growth and well-being.

The King of Dagbon, Ya-Na Abubakari Mahama II, embarks on a 10-day visit to Turkey Photo credit: @KDagbon/X.

Source: Twitter

Overlord of Dagbon visits Turkey

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Overlord of Dagbon kingdom, Ya-Na Abubakari Mahama II, embarked on a 10-day working visit to Turkey.

Yaa Naa aimed to use the visit to strike a partnership agreement with the government of Turkey.

His discussions with officials of the Turkish government focused on education, industry, and cultural development.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh